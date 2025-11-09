Aubrey Kingsbury made two shootout saves to keep the Washington Spirit in the NWSL playoffs as the hosts survived against visiting Racing Louisville 1-1 in a Saturday quarterfinal. Spirit outlast Racing Louisville in shootout, reach semifinals

Kingsbury stopped shots by Marisa DiGrande and Ary Borges, the latter of which sealed the victory. Rebecca Bernal, Esme Morgan and Hal Hershfelt scored for second-seeded Washington after two hours of soccer could not decide a winner.

The Spirit play the winner of Sunday's match between the San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns in next weekend's semifinals.

Gift Monday put the Spirit up in the 73rd minute on a header in the six-yard box off a cross by Rosemonde Kouassi.

Kouassi appeared to score in the 17th minute, but it was overturned when replay showed Leicy Santos was offside.

That lead lasted for nearly 20 minutes, but Racing got the equalizer in stunning fashion two minutes into stoppage time thanks to a second-half sub. Kayla Fischer, who entered in the 66th minute, beat Kingsbury to a ball served by Bethany Balcer from midfield. Balcer scored Louisville's only goal in the shootout.

The shootout was a bitter end to seventh-seeded Louisville's season. This was the first time in the club's five-year history it earned a playoff bid after finishing ninth in its previous campaigns.

Kingsbury and Louisville's Jordyn Bloomer each stopped seven shots.

Trinity Rodman was available for Washington but the forward did not play. She sprained her right MCL in a CONCACAF Champions League match against CF Monterrey Femenil on Oct. 15.

