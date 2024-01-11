Stimac's aim: Use Asian Cup to prepare for World Cup qualifiers

Target? Igor Stimac looked surprised. Australia are among the favourites for the 2024 Asian Cup; you will see how good Uzbekistan are and though Syria could give us more time on the ball, even they are ranked higher, he said. “So, how are we going to set a target? For us, it will be about giving everything on the pitch, whatever we have in our brain, legs and soul. We want to enjoy the games and make it difficult for our opponents in the best possible way.” (India's football coach Igor Stimac gestures during the men's round of 16 football match between India and Saudi Arabia in the 2022 Asian Games(AFP)

With that the India head coach set the context for Thursday’s Zoom call, one day before the ball starts bouncing in Doha and two days before Stimac’s men open against Australia. He hasn’t had time — most of the 24 teams have had more, he said — and the squad has been hit by injury. The players are ready, physically but this tournament will show how they deal with three high-intensity games in 10 days, he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We are aware of how much growing up there is still to be done. Are we going to say we are going to beat Australia? Come on! Are we going to do everything we can for that? Absolutely. We haven’t come here just to participate.”

Crucial to doing all of the above would be eliminating fear and sticking to their ideas, “never mind who the opponents are.” That is how India won three tournaments last year and beat Kuwait away in the World Cup qualifiers. “Hopefully, we are going to reach the next level this year. For me, it would be reaching the third round of World Cup qualifiers and using the experience of the Asian Cup to grow as a team. Don’t forget that we have 17 debutants here. This will be precious for them.”

That Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan would miss this experience due to injury is beyond sad for the Croat. To that list Sahal Abdul Samad could be added even though he is in Doha. On Sahal, even though he said he shouldn’t comment on a club’s decision, Stimac couldn’t contain his bewilderment. “How was that they put him on the bench?” he said, referring to Sahal being among the reserves for Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s game against FC Goa. That meant he had trained when, “for us, it looked like something that required absolute rest.”

Sahal had an ankle injury on December 6 against Odisha FC and hasn’t played since. After being on the bench against Goa, he was left out of Mohun Bagan’s next game, at home to Kerala Blasters. "He still can't kick the ball."

Missing Ali (ankle injury), Singh (shoulder surgery) and Sahal will hurt, said Stimac. “We have lost three players from the team’s spine. Anwar is a centre-back, Jeakson defensive midfielder and Sahal attacking midfielder.” Add to that wide player Kuruniyan’s anterior cruciate ligament injury. “Imagine any team in the world without four key players,” he said. “Will they be at the same level? No.”

Getting Ali, Singh and Sahal back for the March World Cup qualifiers could define 2024. “Their presence will help enormously against Afghanistan and make sure that we are ready for Kuwait (in June) with enough points so that we reach the third round. That’s our main goal,” said Stimac who last October signed a new contract till 2026.

A year India are playing their first consecutive Asian Cup could also be one where they play a third round of the World Cup qualifying cycle, also for the first time.

That the likely replacements in the Asian Cup are not new to the squad is a silver lining. “Can they produce the same level as the players who are missing? That answer we need to get in the next three games.” If there is another piece of good news, it is that wide midfielder Rahul KP, whose speed had left China chasing a crooked shadow in Asian Games, who had travelled with an injury, is back in training. “He will probably start on the bench against Australia,” said Stimac.

Unlike most teams, India didn’t play friendlies in the lead-up which Stimac put down to a lack of time. Including rest days which are used for tactical sessions, mental conditioning exercises and conversations with individual players, India have had less than two weeks to prepare having assembled in Doha on December 30. “Playing a friendly would destroy four to five important days of work.”

But India could have had a longer camp had Stimac’s suggestion to forego the September and October FIFA windows for ISL been accepted, he said. Instead, India played the King’s Cup and the Merdeka tournament. “We stayed together, AIFF and I, because promises were made. So, I will be patient. But when plans for the national team are discussed, I need to be present. No games can be arranged without my knowledge or approval. That has not been the case.”