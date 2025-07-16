Sunil Chhetri sounds alarm on Indian football’s troubled state and uncertainty over ISL: ‘I may not have all answers…’

Sunil Chhetri took to social media to express his concerns over the ongoing "uncertainty" surrounding the state of Indian football, sharing a heartfelt note reflecting on the current situation. The Indian Super League has been put on hold, which Chhetri feels is quite concerning. Sunil Chhetri wrote a letter on the uncertainty over ISL.(PTI)

Chhetri made an honest admission that his initial reaction to the news of the delayed pre-season was a smile, as the prospect of an extended break immediately crossed his mind, but it changed soon.

"When my phone went off a few weeks ago informing us of a delay in pre-season by a fortnight, I must admit it made me smile. And that’s because I was on vacation, hadn’t moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn’t been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained to get in shape," Chhetri wrote on X.

The Indian football icon plays for Bengaluru FC in the league. He revealed that he has received texts from players and support staff from his club and other teams, too.

"That ‘fortnight’ has now changed to ‘indefinitely’ and that smile’s been wiped out. It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I’ve realised that my selfish problem isn’t as important.

The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs – not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with," he added.

The 2025–26 season of the ISL has been put on hold due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league organisers and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The ISL usually takes place in the September to April window, but the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which time the league would be into its third month.

The decision followed a Supreme Court directive instructing the AIFF not to enter new negotiations over the MRA with FSDL—its commercial partner that operates the ISL—until a verdict is reached in the case concerning AIFF’s draft constitution.

FSDL signed a 15-year MRA with AIFF in 2010, and currently pays ₹50 crore annually in exchange for broadcasting, management, and commercial rights across Indian football, including the national team.

“We’ll ride this storm together”: Sunil Chhetri

During these testing times, Chhetri urged the Indian football community to stay calm and hold firm, expressing hope that the season would soon get back on track. He acknowledged the efforts being made behind the scenes and extended his support to those whose livelihoods depend on the game, urging everyone to stick together and keep working hard.

"I know that the think tank and all those involved in running the sport are working to get the football season up and running, and I’m hopeful that there is a solid fix sooner rather than later. I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football – and more importantly the ones whose livelihood depends on it, the players, staff, kitmen, masseurs, medical teams, production crews, operations staff – please stay calm. We’ll ride this storm together. Stick together and look out for each other. Keep training and getting better. Football has to resume soon. It will," he concluded.