Supreme Court to pass AIFF constitution verdict on Monday, ISL to begin in December

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) constitution, claiming that the final ruling will be passed on Monday (September 1). The AIFF constitution case has been in the SC since 2017, when the apex court directed the formulation of a new constitution, which was submitted by former Justice (Retd.) L Nageswara Rao in 2023, and a final decision has been pending. The ISL is expected to begin in December.(Twitter/Indian Super League)

The FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) wrote to the AIFF recently, and have revealed that the body could be suspended if its constitution was not formally ratified by October 30. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also listened to the joint proposal of the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), regarding the future of the MRA.

The joint statement mentions, “To ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity, it has been agreed that the 2025-26 season may begin with the Super Cup or another domestic competition, directly under AIFF’s control after an adequate pre-season period.”

Also, both the AIFF and FSDL have come to a mutual agreement that there will be a transparent tender or equivalent process for the selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL, by October 15.

“Such a process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the AIFF Constitution and the applicable FIFA and Asian Football Confederation regulations.”

“Subject to the consent of the AFC, the new league season can thereafter commence by December 2025.”

Meanwhile, the FSDL has given permission to waive its contractual right of first negotiation and right to match under the MRA, which was signed in 2010. They have issued an NOC to the AIFF to conduct an open and transparent process. The FSDL also won’t object to the exercise of the rights in relation to ISL by any new rights holder.

Meanwhile, the Super Cup is expected to start in September, with the new ISL season to begin in December.