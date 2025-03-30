Menu Explore
Sweden soccer player Olsson leaves his club after acute brain condition but wants to continue career

AP |
Mar 30, 2025 11:34 PM IST

Sweden soccer player Olsson leaves his club after acute brain condition but wants to continue career

HERNING, Denmark — Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with FC Midtjylland, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with an acute brain condition.

HT Image
HT Image

The 29-year-old Olsson has been rehabilitating after losing consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 last year and being diagnosed with several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare blood-vessel inflammation.

Midtjylland said the midfielder is returning to Norrköping in Sweden, where he will be close to his family and he can “pursue the ambition of returning to life as a footballer.”

“It’s not just a story about sports, but about human strength when life hits unreasonably hard,” Midtjylland deputy football director Kristian Bach Bak said. “He has shown us all what courage means in practice.”

In a club statement, Olsson said he had “great gratitude” for the Danish club he joined in 2022 for a second spell.

“The club, the people, everyone around me — they were there from the first second,” Olsson said. “FC Midtjylland is not just a football club, it’s a place that takes care of people.”

Olsson will train with IFK Norrköping, the club where he made his breakthrough.

“First and foremost, I still dream of being a football player. To be able to train fully and feel that I contribute to a team,” he said.

“Every week I feel progress, and I’m hungrier and more motivated than ever. To have the opportunity to do it at home in Norrköping, close to my family and friends, means a lot.”

Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden.

At club level, he has also played for Anderlecht in Belgium, Krasnodar in Russia, AIK in Sweden and in the youth teams at English club Arsenal.

soccer:

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

