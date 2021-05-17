Home / Sports / Football / Teenager Jebbison seals Sheff Utd win at Everton on first Premier League start
Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison celebrates scoring their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Teenager Jebbison seals Sheff Utd win at Everton on first Premier League start

Jebbison, aged 17 and 309 days, pounced in the seventh minute at a rainy Goodison Park, converting a low cross to give his already-relegated side the lead.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison became the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start as his early strike condemned Everton to a 1-0 defeat on Sunday that could wreck their European hopes.

Jebbison, aged 17 and 309 days, pounced in the seventh minute at a rainy Goodison Park, converting a low cross to give his already-relegated side the lead.

Everton's woeful home form continued as Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale made several excellent saves.

Jebbison could even have added to his tally as Sheffield United deservedly sealed only their second away win of the season.

Everton's ninth home defeat left them in eighth spot with two games remaining. They have 56 points, three behind West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

