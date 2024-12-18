‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2024: Full list of winners as Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award, Real Madrid take honours

After missing out on the Ballon d'Or in October to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, where he and his team Real Madrid snubbed the entire ceremony in Paris in protest, Vinícius Júnior finally got his hands on a big global player award on Tuesday as he was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” award. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continued to clean up in the prizes for women’s football. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho claimed the Puskas Award for his stunning overhead goal against Everton in the Premier League. Manchester United's Argentinian midfielder #17 Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the UEFA Europa League football match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United(AFP)

Unlike the Ballon d'Or, the results at the top were reversed as Rodri finished second by five points, behind the Real Madrid star. Vinicius was also present at the ceremony in Doha to collect the award, after he had travelled to the city with his club for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

“I don’t even know where to begin," Vinícius said in Portuguese. "It was so far away that it seemed impossible to get here. I was a kid who only played football barefoot on the streets of São Gonçalo, close to poverty and crime.

"Getting here is something very important to me. I’m doing it for many children who think that everything is impossible and who think they can’t get here.”

Madrid also grabbed another honour after Carlo Ancelotti was named best men’s coach. He guided the Spanish giants to La Liga and Champions League title wins last season.

Complete list of winners from ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards 2024

Best Men’s Player: Vinicius Jr

Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati

Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes

Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho

Marta Award: Marta

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia

FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura