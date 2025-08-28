The best thing about an Indian coach is the language: Gurpreet Sandhu

Kolkata: Back in the India squad for the first time this year, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the CAFA Nations Cup was not about gaining experience. “We want to win,” said the goalkeeper ahead of Friday’s opening match against hosts Tajikistan. File image of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. (Getty Images)

The thing which all of us are to be blamed for is the mentality. The (lack of) mentality to win. Even if it’s Tajikistan, Iran or anyone. The last time we won a proper game was in 2023 against Kuwait. We need to change that. Because we have bigger agendas ahead. We want to make sure that we end up in 2027 (Asian Cup) in Saudi Arabia,” he told HT from Dushanbe.

Since that away World Cup qualifier win, India have played against eight teams ranked lower and failed to win in seven. What Sandhu wants feels like a long shot – Tajikistan are 106th in FUFA rankings, India 133rd – but you cannot fault him for lacking in conviction.

On Monday, India play Iran against whom Sandhu made his international debut in 2015. Between then and now, Sandhu has kept 27 clean sheets for India, worn the armband, become only the fourth goalkeeper to get the Arjuna award and, for most of the time, been India’s No.1

Sandhu accepted that preparation for this tournament was far from perfect. Their salaries suspended, some players, him included, have not had pre-season training. Sandhu had gone to Stabaek FC, his former club in Norway, for two months thinking he would join Bengaluru FC’s pre-seasons after that. Instead, he had to train with India under-20 women’s team and the men’s under-23 squads.

“A lot of players might struggle physically. These are the things that should have been taken care of a long time ago,” he said. “But it is also why the mental side of things become so important. And this is better than no football. It’s very important, in this scenario, to not think about what’s happening outside this Indian team circle now.”

It’s been over a decade that Sandhu played under an Indian coach “I think Armando Sir at East Bengal (in 2013-14) was the last,” he said, referring to Armando Colaco who is now an advisor to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. “ It’s good that finally an Indian coach, who has proved himself over the years, and has gotten this job.”

Khalid Jamil and the players have been together for around two weeks, first for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru and now in Tajikistan. “I think the best thing about having an Indian coach is the language. You don’t have to worry about translating it or the coach trying to think about words from his native language. When you can speak to someone in your own language, you are most comfortable,” he said.

With the skyline visible from his hotel room, Sandhu’s mood is as bright as the early Dushanbe evening. For most of the conversation that is. Talk about his omission from the national team and things get slightly gloomy. Asked if he thought there were three goalkeepers better than him for India matches in March and June, he said: “No. And as shocked as I was, later on, it was fine.”

Bengaluru FC’s run of no wins in January had got Sandhu to “make peace” with the fact that he might not start for India in March. “But, at least, I thought I would work hard and push the others. In terms of my experience, me being in the dressing room is positive. That’s what I’ve gotten as a feedback,” he said.

“So, I had stopped expecting the call. Instead, I doubled down on the work.” Hence, Stabaek FC. “If a call-up comes, a call-up comes.”

For all the lows in 2025 – Bengaluru FC losing another ISL cup final being another– it was also when Sandhu got to meet two of his goalkeeper heroes: Edwin van der Saar and PR Sreejesh.

“I never thought I will get to meet Van der Saar. He was the first goalkeeper I had watched. In 2008, the under-17 India team went to the UK. We played Everton and Manchester United. After the game, one of the Man United staffers said: “You are exactly like Edwin.””

Sandhu met twice Olympic hockey bronze medallist Sreejesh at an airport. “He met me like we are long-lost brothers… It is so good that he has stayed involved with hockey. I want to be like him I hope to keep meeting him and get advice.”