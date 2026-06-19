The own-goal mystery of World Cup 2026: How pressure, panic and poor positioning are costing teams The 2026 World Cup has already seen 6 own goals. (Getty Images via AFP)

This summer’s tournament has seen six own goals scored across 28 matches, eclipsing the two witnessed in Qatar 2022. The highest individual goal-scorers this year are Lionel Messi and Jonathan David with three.

Russia 2018 saw the most own goals scored in a single World Cup, with 12. North America 2026, with nearly seventy matches left to play, could well eclipse that.

Why have there been so many unforced errors this year? A closer look at each own goal reveals a few answers.

Poor body positioning, defenders facing their own goal Against Qatar, deep into stoppage time, Switzerland’s Miro Muheim was marking striker Boualem Khoukhi from a Homam Ahmed cross. Khoukhi’s greater height already had Muheim at a disadvantage, but it was the defender’s body positioning that set him up for failure, he was facing his own net. In such a situation, a defender would have to focus on the direction of their header, and the specific movement of flicking their head to redirect the trajectory of the ball becomes key. If facing away from the goal, the defender has significantly fewer variables to ponder during a defensive action, for even a poor connection with the ball will ensure a clearance. It all proved too much for Muheim to rectify in too little time, and he headed the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Against Canada, Qatar had already received two red cards by the time Mohammed Manai scored an own goal and Canada’s fifth of the night. Manai initially did everything right, sensing the danger from Jacob Shaffelburg’s shot and darting towards his goal to make a block. However, with two opposition players in the crowded six-yard box, Manai decided to clear the ball immediately. It was a decision rooted in correct intent, but Manai’s body positioning was askew. He was off-balance and facing sideways, with the goal gaping to his right, rather than behind him. The ball was struck hard, and Manai’s swiped clearance ricocheted into his own net.

In the 66th minute of Belgium v Egypt, Thomas Meunier spotted Romelu Lukaku’s run and fizzed a sharp cross into the Egypt box. The striker’s movement forced the defenders marking him to run back facing their own goal. Lukaku missed Meunier’s cross, but the ball went in off Mohamed Hany. Meunier’s cross was fizzed into the corridor of uncertainty – the space between the goalkeeper and the defensive line. Attacking passes in this zone, especially when played at speed and not floated in delicately, can create indecision and panic among the opposition players. The defenders are unsure whether to go for the ball and clear it, or continue marking the attacker and let the goalkeeper come out and claim the cross. Such passes thus cause chaos, and with little to no reaction time for the opposition defence, that chaos can often translate into poor positioning, scuffed clearances and, occasionally, an own goal. Mohamed Hany could have done nothing to escape his grim fate.

Eye on the ball Jordan v Austria saw Yazan Al-Arab marking dangerman Marko Arnautovic near the front post while defending a corner. Any headed attempt towards goal from the front post requires a deft flick of a header towards the back post. Arnautovic proceeded to attempt exactly that, ducking his head to flick the crossed ball. Al-Arab mimicked his movement, jumping to try and reach the ball before the striker and effect a clearance. Arnautovic missed the cross, but, disastrously, Al-Arab had completely taken his eye off the ball. He was left a hapless bystander as the ball deflected off the back of his head into his own net.

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Just bad luck Sometimes, no matter how perfectly you play, it’s just sheer bad luck that comes your way.

In stoppage time of Iraq v Norway, as Erling Haaland headed a probing cross back across goal, defender Aymen Hussein was caught on his heels and could only watch as Kristian Thorstvedt jumped high to try and score a header. Except he missed the ball. Before Hussein realised it, the ball had gone into the net off him.

In similar fashion, in Paraguay v USA, in the 7th minute of the match, Damian Bombadilla, facing and running back towards his own goal, accidentally turned American midfielder Weston McKennie’s pass into the net.

Cauldron of Pressure The FIFA World Cup is the zenith of global sport. The excitement and emotions are incomparable, unmatched. So too is the pressure of expectations. And where there is pressure, there appear cracks. In high-pressure situations, split-second reactions have significant ramifications, spelling the difference between an own goal and a clearance, and a loss, draw or win.

Hat-trick heroes Messi and David will need to repeat their heroics once again to reach the top of the goalscorer charts. Defenders, meanwhile, would do well to face away from their own goalposts.