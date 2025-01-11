Menu Explore
‘They beat us, we had a clear evaluation’: Carlo Ancelotti seeks revenge against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final

AFP |
Jan 11, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Hansi Flick's Barcelona routed Los Blancos 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October in La Liga.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players could avenge their thrashing earlier this season by Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, if they avoided making the same mistakes.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, hugs Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick.(AP)
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, hugs Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick.(AP)

Hansi Flick's Barcelona routed Los Blancos 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October in La Liga, although a slump before the winter break helped Real Madrid overtake them.

"We have to think about that game obviously, they beat us, we had a clear evaluation of what happened," Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday ahead of the clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"We started the game well, then had problems in the second half, so we have to try and repeat the good things we did and avoid the mistakes we made.

"The Clasico is even more pressured when it's a final, we've played a lot against Barcelona and playing a final against them is always something special."

Madrid are still searching for a balance between attack and defence in their game after the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Along with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes, the four players give Madrid a significant edge going forward but can hurt the team if they are not focussed defensively.

"(In recent Clasicos) individual quality has prevailed over team balance," continued Ancelotti.

"An important aspect tomorrow will be balance and collective work -- defending.

"If you defend well, there's more chance of winning."

Ancelotti previously said his worst memory from a successful 2024, in which Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League, was the beating by Barcelona.

"We're close to another trophy, we're thinking positively, but we know that in football anything can happen, above all when the opponent is strong and competes well like Barcelona," added Ancelotti, whose side have won the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup already this season.

"Our team has improved, nobody can argue with that.

"A defeat wouldn't be good but the team is not going backwards, it will keep moving forwards."

- 'Minimise' Olmo -

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will be able to play after the Catalans were controversially granted a temporary licence for him by Spain's national sports council (CSD).

"Olmo will play and we have to minimise his quality," said Ancelotti, who has resisted giving his opinion about the case which has aggravated Spanish football.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Olmo was ready to play but suggested he might not start after Gavi shone in the semi-final against Athletic Bilbao in the attacking midfield role.

"Gavi had a great performance against Athletic, he's got confidence... I think he's is going to play, but I am not 100 percent sure of who will play," said Flick.

The Super Cup offers the German coach's first chance of silverware since arriving at Barcelona.

"If we win, we will have more confidence for the rest of the season," added Flick.

"Winning the game would be something really big for everyone."

rbs/nr

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
