‘They kicked the crap out of me’: Lionel Messi on Cabo Verde's fight after Argentina survive bruising WC knockout scare

Lionel Messi did not sound angry when he spoke about Cabo Verde after Argentina’s narrow World Cup escape. If anything, the smile behind the line made the scene even sharper: the same players who had roughed him up for 120 minutes were waiting for him after the final whistle, asking for photos, memories and his jersey. Lionel Messi vs Cabo Verde in FIFA World Cup 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

Argentina’s 3-2 extra-time win over Cabo Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 was not the smooth passage the defending champions would have expected. Cabo Verde, the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage, turned the night into a scrap, pushed Argentina beyond normal time, and forced Messi’s side to survive rather than stroll into the next round.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 29th minute, but Cabo Verde refused to let the match follow Argentina’s script. They pressed, disrupted, challenged and made sure the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was never allowed to float through the game untouched.

After the match, however, the tone changed completely. Several Cabo Verde players waited for Messi in the mixed zone, asking the Argentina captain for photographs and souvenirs after sharing one of the biggest nights in their country’s football history with him.

That was when Messi produced the line that summed up the contradiction of the night.

“They asked for my jersey, everything... On the field, they kicked the crap out of me,” Messi said in the mixed zone after the match, as quoted by TyC Sports.

Cabo Verde fought Argentina first, admired Messi later The joke worked because the image was so clear. During the match, Cabo Verde treated Messi like a problem to be solved; after it, they treated him like a memory to be preserved.

For Argentina, that was also the uncomfortable truth of the game. Cabo Verde did not arrive as tourists in the knockout rounds. They played with edge, made Argentina uncomfortable, and ensured that the champions had to win through pressure rather than reputation.

Messi was fouled five times, and the physical attention he received reflected Cabo Verde’s approach. They were not content to stand off and watch Argentina play; they crowded the spaces, broke rhythm and forced Lionel Scaloni’s side into a battle that became far more dangerous than expected.

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Messi admits Argentina had ‘many’ things to correct Messi’s humour did not hide his frustration with Argentina’s performance. The Argentina captain made it clear that qualification alone could not cover the problems that appeared during a tense knockout match.

“Today, we put in a huge effort, as always, playing well and playing badly, just like we always say, but I think the important thing now is to rest, think about what’s coming next and try to take positives from today’s game. Beyond just qualifying, I think there are positives because we did some good things, and we also need to correct the bad ones, which I think were many today as well,” Messi said after the match, as quoted by ESPN.

The most worrying part for Argentina was what happened after they went ahead. Messi felt Argentina had done the hardest part by scoring first, only to lose control of the contest instead of tightening their grip on it.

“We knew it was going to be a very tough match; this team hadn’t lost to Spain and Uruguay for a reason. We did the hardest part, which was finding the first goal. We thought that from then on, we would start to find our game and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite. We lost the ball, we sat back, we couldn’t pressure them well, and they struck with their strengths,” Messi said.

Argentina survive, but Messi’s warning is bigger than the joke Cabo Verde’s World Cup run ended in defeat, but not quietly. They left after making the defending champions suffer, and their post-match request for Messi’s shirt only added a human touch to a night that had already delivered drama, tension and pride.

For Argentina, the lesson was more serious. They remain alive in the World Cup, but Messi knows knockout football has now stripped away comfort. The next mistake may not come with extra time to repair it.

“We knew it was going to be difficult; this is a knockout tournament, and nobody gives you anything for free,” Messi said.

That was the real message beneath the viral line. Messi could laugh at being kicked and then asked for photos, but Argentina’s warning was impossible to miss: the champions are through, not clean.