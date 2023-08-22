News / Sports / Football / Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21s coach on 2-year contract

Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21s coach on 2-year contract

AP |
Aug 22, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Henry’s first match in charge will be a friendly at home to Denmark on Sept. 7 followed by Slovenia in a first qualifying match for the European Championship.

Former France forward Thierry Henry was appointed coach of the national under-21 team on Monday.

(FILES) Belgium's French assistant coach Thierry Henry reacting during the Qatar 2022 World Cup (AFP)
(FILES) Belgium's French assistant coach Thierry Henry reacting during the Qatar 2022 World Cup (AFP)

The French Football Federation said Henry was given a two-year contract and he will also lead a France Under-23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympics, describing the event as a “major objective.”

Henry’s first match in charge will be a friendly at home to Denmark on Sept. 7 followed by Slovenia four days later in a first qualifying match for the 2025 European Championship.

The 46-year-old Henry had two spells as Belgium assistant coach, including at last year’s World Cup, but was not kept on after Roberto Martínez was replaced by Domenico Tedesco as head coach in February.

In between those two spells, Henry coached Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, spent most of his playing career at Arsenal and is the English team’s all-time record goal-scorer. He also played for Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls before retiring in 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out