Thierry Henry drops bombshell Kylian Mbappe statement as uncertainty looms over France star’s Olympics participation

Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid as a free agent after the ongoing Ligue 1 season. The 2018 World Cup winner has already informed the PSG hierarchy that he won't be extending his contract after this season, with Madrid being touted as his next club. France's forward Kylian Mbappe is seen during a training session.(AFP)

Speaking to Le Parisien, France legend Thierry Henry hailed the PSG star and is expected to select the attacker in his squad for the Paris Olympics. Henry is currently managing France's U21 squad.

"He has already overtaken me! It’s already done. Kylian is already in the future and that’s good anyway because he’s France, he’s our football and we need this guy who represents us kind of everywhere. Kylian is extraordinary. He’s mad," he said.

Mbappe's participation for the Olympics is in doubt, due to his Real Madrid transfer. According to reports, the La Liga side don't want Mbappe to participate in the Olympics, and have stated that they won't allow their other French Players too, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy. French newspaper L'Equipe reported, "Whatever Mbappe’s desire for the Olympic experience, the possibility of seeing him compete in the Olympics with France is diminishing day by day. Hopes would be quite slim."

Meanwhile, if PSG or Madrid reach the Champions League final, then Mbappe will be presented between June 3-6. If they don't reach the final, then he will be presented a week prior to that. Mbappe will also participate at the UEFA Euro 2024, which is set to start on June 15.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan initially, with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros in 2017. He is the club's highest goalscorer in history, and has overtaken the likes of Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani. His departure will draw an end to an era in PSG, which saw the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, David Beckham and Ibrahimovic come and go.