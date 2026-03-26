Too many friendlies impeded training: Valverde

Kolkata: India’s preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup had too many matches and sometimes too few support staff, Amelia Valverde has said in her report to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The report also said that practice matches were against teams that were not similar to the ones India were drawn to play.

India were eliminated losing all three group stage matches including 0-11 to Japan who emerged champions beating Australia 1-0. India lost 1-2 to Vietnam and 1-3 to Chinese Taipei. At 67, India were the lowest ranked team in the group and third lowest in the 12-team competition.

Appointed head coach last January for the Asian Cup, where India had qualified for the first time, AIFF’s technical committee on Tuesday recommended that Valverde’s contract, which ends on March 31, not be renewed. A new coach, likely to be an Indian, will be appointed before the FIFA Series in Nairobi on April 11 and 15 where Australia, Kenya and Malawi are also taking part.

“The team should prepare in environments as similar as possible to those in which they will compete — against national teams, in stadiums, and against opponents similar to those they will face,” Valverde has said in her report which HT has seen.

India trained in Turkiye where it was raining and the temperature around 15°C for four weeks. In Perth it was between 28 and 36°, the report said. India reached Perth on February 11 and played their first match against Vietnam on March 4.

Since qualifying last July, India played Iran and Nepal. They also played seven friendlies – all but one against clubs from Europe in January and February — “some at a lower level compared to what the national team would face,” the report said. “Additionally, there were too many matches… and there was not enough time to train.”

Playing international teams was not possible outside the FIFA window, national team director Subrata Paul said in a statement released by AIFF after India’s exit.

Part of two World Cup finals with her country Costa Rica, Valverde, 39, also coached a top side in the Mexican women’s league before joining India. Her report said there was no doctor till February 27, no “equipment manager” and the assistant fitness coach left on the third day. This made it “very difficult to properly prepare a team.”

A lot of points raised in the report are standard practice with national teams, AIFF said in a statement to HT on Wednesday. “Normally, the doctors are there during the competition. During camps we have two physiotherapists with the team to report remotely to the doctor on a daily basis.”

The squad travelled with 13 officials — the highest for any AIFF national team right now, the statement said, adding that some responsibilities including that of the equipment manager are shared “by the entire team of officials.” The assistant strength and conditioning coach’s departure was a personal decision but Valverde had brought her own strength and conditioning coach to ensure uninterrupted fitness work, the statement said.

Valverde’s report said that a sports psychology professional should work with players. “The team needs to strengthen psychological tools and variables such as teamwork, cohesion, and confidence, which can help them face the challenges of high-performance competition.”

The players showed excellent attitude in training, the hotels and training pitches were “very good” and the staff present (the administrative manager, physiotherapists, and massage therapists) were “excellent professionals,” the report said.

“Despite the results not being as expected, the team had many moments where it competed at a high level. The objective should be to maintain that competitive level consistently throughout matches.”

Among the recommendation were a longer club season and utilising all FIFA windows against national teams and not clubs, the report said.