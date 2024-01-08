Transfer news roundup: Arsenal demand 30 million pounds for Eddie Nketiah

The winter transfer window is currently in full flow, top European clubs are trying to reinforce their squads and also add more depth. There have been plenty of surprises and also the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga hasn't come to an end. Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the warm up before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)

Here are some of the key transfer news:

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid or Premier League

PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga has taken a new turn. According to reports from France, Mbappe has already agreed on a transfer to Spain, when his PSG contract expires this summer. Meanwhile, reports from the UK are saying that he is also seeking a move to Liverpool in the Premier League, after being left unhappy by Real Madrid's attempts to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

"With the agreement I reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's peace of mind for the challenges to come - that's the most important thing," Mbappe said on Wednesday after PSG's victory in the Champions Trophy.

Newcastle United to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan

Newcastle United will be aiming to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan, after Juventus reportedly have disagreed to meet his salary demands and fee.

Arsenal demand 30 million pounds for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal are demanding 30 million pounds from clubs who want to sign Eddie Nketiah, who has failed to bag a regular spot in Mikel Arteta's playing XI. The Englishman has failed to impress Arteta, and has been fighting for his spot with Gabriel Jesus.

Spotlight on Andreas Christensen

According to reports, ex-Chelsea defender Christensen is currently in the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle. The defender is currently with Barcelona and not a first-team regular. But according to reports, the defender is preferring to remain in Spain.

Premier League giants eyeing 'Little Messi'

According to reports, Palmeiras teen sensation Estevao Willian, who is also known as 'Little Messi', is currently in the radar of Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.