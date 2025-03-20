Tuchel's 'aura' can inspire England: Rogers

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers says Thomas Tuchel's special "aura" can inspire England's bid to win the World Cup. HT Image

Tuchel met up with his players for the first time on Monday ahead of their opening World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.

The German, who began work as Gareth Southgate's successor in January, held a team meeting on Monday night where he outlined his mission for World Cup glory next year.

Rogers, currently managed by Unai Emery at Villa, said he has never worked with a boss with such a magnetic presence.

"When I met him his aura and demeanour, it's hard to describe but he has that level of confidence, that level of respect already," said Rogers, whose country kick off the qualifying campaign against Albania on Friday.

"The presence is a bit different. Certain managers have different ways about them. Certainly his aura is one I've not experienced before. That's different to what I've faced before.

"You can see the way he is, the way he acts. He has been so chilled and calm. But when it is time to work, it is time to work."

England lost the last two European Championship finals under Southgate as their wait for a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on.

As England's third non-British coach, Tuchel is under extra pressure to deliver.

But Rogers is confident the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss, who won the Champions League in his time at Stamford Bridge, can cope with the expectations.

"Winning the World Cup is the only goal, he was very clear and transparent with what he wants to do, how he wants to do it, how he wants to go about it, what he sees in us, and what we need to improve," he said.

"It was very straight-up, no cutting round corners. It was straight and that's how he is. The best way to get information across is to be like that."

