UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs Italy: Full squads of both teams

It is going to be a star-studded pitch at the Allianz Arena in Munich as world no.1 Belgium take on 1968-champion Italy. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and have looked impressive during their group stage matches. While Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, Italy managed to scrape through with an extra-time 2-1 win over Austria.

However, Belgium might miss the services of Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard for the match as they missed the last training session before the match.

Italy, on the other hand, will have all its players available for the quarterfinal clash. Hero of the Austria match, Federico Chiesa is likely to stay on the bench as Roberto Mancini might go in with Domenico Berardi.

Here is the full squad for Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Italy.

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe),

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), , Thomas Meunier (Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter),Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).