Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Croatia Training - Firhill Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 21, 2021 Croatia's Luka Modric during training REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland: Croatia and Scotland both need a win to cement their position in the Round of 16.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland Full Squads: Croatia will be looking to book a place in the Round of 16. A win against minnows Scotland will be enough for them. But Scotland have an equal chance as Croatia. A draw against England has showcased their tenacity and with a win, they would reach 4 points which would be enough to qualify.

Here is a look at full squads of both the teams:

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic.

SCOTLAND

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet.

