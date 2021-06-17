Home / Sports / Football / Ukraine gets first win, beat North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020
Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v North Macedonia - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - June 17, 2021 Ukraine players celebrate after the match(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Ukraine gets first win, beat North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020

  Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev's flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored again at the Euro 2020 in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia on Thursday.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The two forwards also scored in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020.

Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.

Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved on the other end by Stole Dimitrievski. It was awarded for a handball after a video review.

Ukraine now has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and is facing elimination from the tournament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020 ukraine + 1 more
