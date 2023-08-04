USWNT vs. Sweden: World Cup kickoff time, reasons for early start and more
USWNT faces tough journey to World Cup final after finishing second in group; early matches in unfavorable time slots.
The United States women's national team finds itself facing an arduous journey to the World Cup final, having finished second in Group E, a rarity in its storied history.
This major setback means a challenging path lies ahead, one that entails an early showdown against familiar rivals, Sweden, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET.
But it's not just the strength of opponents that poses a challenge; the global event's location in Australia and New Zealand has led to games kicking off a staggering 12-16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, forcing American fans into predawn wake-up calls to catch the USWNT in action.
The ramifications of not clinching the group victory ripple through the knockout stage scheduling as well.
In a notable twist, the prime time slot that would typically be reserved for the United States' match in the round of 16 will now feature the Netherlands, who secured a top position in their group.
Their clash is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET, a spotlight that would have otherwise illuminated the USWNT as the presumed group favorites.
This adjustment in timing not only impacts immediate visibility but also has a cascading effect on subsequent matches. The victor in the Netherlands match will continue to bask in favorable time slots in the ensuing rounds.
The USWNT potentially faces a more challenging trajectory in recent times.
Potential path for the USWNT in the Knockout stage
Sunday, August 6
Sweden vs. United States at 5 a.m. ET
Friday, August 11
Winner of Japan/Norway vs. Winner of Sweden/United States at 3:30 a.m. ET
Following the quarterfinals, match timings will align with the local schedules of Australia and New Zealand.
A potential semifinal could occur on Tuesday, August 15, at 4 a.m. The climax of the World Cup, the final, is set for Sunday, August 20, at 6 a.m. ET.
Fans of the United States team will need to keep their coffee cups filled in the upcoming weeks.
While a victory against Portugal could have potentially led to a different scenario, the Netherlands' impressive goal-scoring performance against Vietnam means that the United States would likely have still found themselves in this situation.
