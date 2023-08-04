USWNT vs. Sweden: World Cup kickoff time, reasons for early start and more

The United States women's national team finds itself facing an arduous journey to the World Cup final, having finished second in Group E, a rarity in its storied history. Jul 31, 2023; Auckland, NZL; The United States women's national team trains at Waitakere Stadium amid the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

This major setback means a challenging path lies ahead, one that entails an early showdown against familiar rivals, Sweden, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET.

But it's not just the strength of opponents that poses a challenge; the global event's location in Australia and New Zealand has led to games kicking off a staggering 12-16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, forcing American fans into predawn wake-up calls to catch the USWNT in action.

The ramifications of not clinching the group victory ripple through the knockout stage scheduling as well.

In a notable twist, the prime time slot that would typically be reserved for the United States' match in the round of 16 will now feature the Netherlands, who secured a top position in their group.

Their clash is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET, a spotlight that would have otherwise illuminated the USWNT as the presumed group favorites.

This adjustment in timing not only impacts immediate visibility but also has a cascading effect on subsequent matches. The victor in the Netherlands match will continue to bask in favorable time slots in the ensuing rounds.

The USWNT potentially faces a more challenging trajectory in recent times.

Potential path for the USWNT in the Knockout stage

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States at 5 a.m. ET

Friday, August 11

Winner of Japan/Norway vs. Winner of Sweden/United States at 3:30 a.m. ET

Following the quarterfinals, match timings will align with the local schedules of Australia and New Zealand.

A potential semifinal could occur on Tuesday, August 15, at 4 a.m. The climax of the World Cup, the final, is set for Sunday, August 20, at 6 a.m. ET.

Fans of the United States team will need to keep their coffee cups filled in the upcoming weeks.

While a victory against Portugal could have potentially led to a different scenario, the Netherlands' impressive goal-scoring performance against Vietnam means that the United States would likely have still found themselves in this situation.