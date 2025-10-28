Vinicius called ‘unbearable’ for insulting Xabi Alonso, told to ‘get out’ after Clasico antics: ‘He whines all the time’

Vinicius Jr has been put under the scanner for his on-field antics during the El Clasico on Sunday, where he threw tantrums after being substituted in the second half. Ever since Xabi Alonso took charge at Real Madrid, Vinicius has found himself spending more time on the bench than he’d like — a situation that’s clearly begun to frustrate him. Once the heartbeat of Madrid’s attack, the Brazilian now finds his spotlight dimmed as Kylian Mbappé’s blistering form dominates headlines and dictates the team’s play. Viniciur Jr threw tantrums after being subbed off by Xabi Alonso.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Vinicius made no effort to hide his frustration after being taken off by Xabi Alonso in the 71st minute of the El Clásico clash. Replaced by compatriot Rodrygo, the winger walked off visibly annoyed, heading straight down the tunnel instead of joining his teammates on the bench — a clear sign of his discontent with the decision.

Former France international Christophe Dugarry didn’t hold back while criticising Vinicius after Real Madrid’s heated El Clasico triumph. He drew a sharp comparison between Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe, praising the latter’s professionalism while calling the Brazilian “unbearable” for his constant complaints, over-the-top reactions, and apparent lack of respect toward his coach and rivals.

“I loved Mbappe's game, I loved his attitude, I loved his behaviour, unlike Vinicius, who is just unbearable. He's always whining, he's always crying at the referee, at the opponents, and as soon as he does something good, even though he's lost four before (El Clasicos), he harangues the crowd as if he were in an arena. He's unbearable now, he insults his coach. That's it, I think it's… You can be disappointed to go out with your head down, grumbling, but this is going too far," Dugarry said on RMC Sport.

In a fiery El Clásico filled with tension and emotion, Vinícius Júnior was at the heart of the chaos — charging into tackles, clashing with opponents, and urging the Santiago Bernabéu crowd to raise their voices as Real Madrid pushed to assert dominance over arch-rivals Barcelona.

Dugarry further lashed out at Vinicius, accusing him of arrogance and immaturity after his heated exchange with coach Xabi Alonso. The former France star questioned the winger’s poor form and attitude, saying instead of blaming others, Vinícius should reflect on his own performances and show the reaction his manager expects.

“Insulting your coach like he did. ‘I'm going to leave’, but your performances, they're not even up to scratch. Have you ever asked yourself the question that if the coach doesn't play you, it's because your performances aren't at the level of the clash? He's still good, and he's waiting for a reaction from you. That's the reaction you're giving? He annoys me. He's always whining. He's always crying. He's always asking for something.”

“Vinicius Jr needs to reassess himself”

Continuing his scathing attack, Dugarry didn’t hold back, urging Vinicius to “get out” if he can’t deliver consistent performances.

"Get out, man, get out. Your performances are not up to scratch. He annoys me, he whines all the time, he's always asking for something. He's still a long way from his level of recent seasons. He needs to reassess himself. He's a future Ballon d'Or winner, a leader of Brazil, one of Real Madrid's best. He needs to show something else if he wants to be at the same level. Florentino Pérez will get rid of him," he concluded.