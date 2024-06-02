‘Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d’Or’: Carlo Ancelotti, Florentino Perez's big claim after Real Madrid's UCL triumph

Vinicius Jr finished his season on an emphatic note with a Champions League-winning goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium, London. The Brazillian winger has become a top contender to win the Ballon d'Or this season with his incredible show with the Los Blancos, helping them win the Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates at the end of the Champions League final match.(AP)

The 23-year-old netted the second goal for Real Madrid in the final to seal the 15th Champions League title for his side with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. After a sluggish first half where Madrid failed to get a shot on target, they took control in the later stage of the game as Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner after 74 minutes and Vinicius fired home the second nine minutes later.

In the first half, it looked tricky for Los Blancos as Dortmund controlled the game and made some good moves, but they failed to convert the chances and remained goalless in the end.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti asserted that Vinicius has done everything to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

“Vini Jr deserves the Ballon d’Or. I’ve no doubts,” Ancelotti said after Madrid's 15th UCL title triumph.

Club president Florentino Perez also echoed the same sentiments and backed Vinicius for glory.

"Vini Jr should win Ballon d’Or. There is no doubt," Perez said after the match.

He further gave update on veteran Luka Modric's future and said there is a chance that the Croatian maestro will continue with them for another season.

“I think Luka Modric will stay with us, I think he will continue for one more season," the Real Madrid president said.

The Brazilian has netted 24 goals and provided 11 assists this season and is one of the prime contenders for individual awards.

Meanwhile, Madrid looked livelier from the start in the second half, with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel saving a Toni Kroos free kick and Carvajal glancing a header just over.

The assist was a fitting way for Germany international midfielder Kroos to mark his final game for the club while he, Carvajal, Nacho and Luka Modric all equalled Real’s Francisco Gento’s record of six titles from their first era of dominance.

Madrid took charge from then on and got the second goal when Dortmund's Ian Maatsen gave the ball away on the edge of their own box, midfielder Jude Bellingham fed Vinicius Jr in acres of space and the Brazilian fired home.