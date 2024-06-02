‘A true love story’: Ramos can't keep calm as ‘King of Europe’ Real Madrid script 15th UCL triumph, Barcelona react

Real Madrid extended their domination in the UEFA Champions League with their 15th title win, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. Madrid once again displayed resilience and grit throughout the match and got the most of the opportunities they got in front of the goals. It wasn't a one-sided finale as Dortmund did create some serious problems for Madrid in the first half but Carlo Ancelotti's men once again showed character on the big stage as Real Madrid showed the Champions League is their competition and won their record-extending 15th title. They have now more than double the second-best AC Milan, who have 7 UCL trophies in their cabinet. Real Madrid clinched their 15th UCL title with win over Borussia Dortmund

It was a special win for Madrid as legends Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandes played their final matches for the club and bid adiue to their legendary careers with 6 Champions League titles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former Los Blancos legends Sergio Ramos and Marcelo posted congratulatory posts for Real Madrid on social media after they beat Dortmund at Wembley.

"A true love story. Don’t try to understand it. Congratulations, #RealMadrid," Ramos wrote on X.

Arch-rivals FC Barcelona also posted a note for Madrid and congratulated them for achieving a massive feat.

"Congratulations to Real Madrid for winning the Champions League title," the Catalan giants posted.

Meanwhile, after a sluggish first half, Real took control as Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner after 74 minutes and Vinicius Jr fired home the second nine minutes later. Veteran Carvajal was named Player of the Match for his incredible header which broke the deadlock.

Carvajal summed up the match perfectly after the latest in a seemingly endless run of late turnarounds for his side, who completed a LaLiga-Champions League double.

"After the first half we didn't even deserve to go to the changing room with a level score," he said. "But we came out of the first half alive, knowing that we would have our moment ... and here it is".

Kroos, who played his final game for Madrid, was elated to finish his legacy with another Champions League title under his kitty.

“This is the perfect ending, just the ending I always dreamed off. Thanks to all of you, really," Kroos said after the match.