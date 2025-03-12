Virgil van Dijk's blunt response to his future at Liverpool: ‘…they are lying to your face’

Premier defender Virgil van Dijk made a blunt statement regarding his future with Liverpool as his current contract expires at the end of the season. The Dutchman has been the backbone of Liverpool since his arrival at Anfield, and this year, he has also been pivotal for them to stay at the top of the Premier League. However, he is not sure what the future holds for him as the uncertainty grows whether he will sign a new Liverpool contract or start his journey somewhere else. Virgil van Dijk is unsure about his future at Liverpool.(REUTERS)

After Liverpool's exit from UEFA Champions League, Van Dijk asserted that he had no clue about his future.

“I have no idea at the moment; genuinely, I still have no idea,” Van Dijk said, about whether he would be a Liverpool player next season.

Despite getting knocked out of UCL, Liverpool have other things to fight out for as they continue to lead the Premier League points table and Van Dijk said that his focus remains on the remaining matches of the season.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus," he added.

The Dutch defender asserted that if anyone claims to have knowledge about his future, then they are lying.

"If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face," he added.

Liverpool look almost certain to mark Slot's first season in charge by winning the Premier League and equalling the record 20 English titles won by Manchester United.

Van Dijk focussed to win EFL

With nine games to go, they have a 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and they could have it wrapped up before Easter.

However, Sunday's clash against a Newcastle side chasing a first major trophy for the club in 70 years has far more jeopardy.

"It's chin up and get ready for the next challenge. It's a beautiful one on the weekend so we go again. Everyone has to be at their best against a very good Newcastle. I'm really looking forward to it," Van Dijk said ahead of EFL cup final.