‘Wanted to join a club that ranks among top 3’: Florian Wirtz on joining Liverpool

German star Florian Wirtz officially joined Liverpool before the 2025-26 Premier League season. The former Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder opened up about his move, sharing his joy, the thought process behind the decision, and a heartfelt message for the fans who had been eagerly waiting for his arrival.

"I feel very happy and proud. It's finally done, something I have been waiting for a long time. I'm really happy," Wirtz said on JioHotstar.

The 22-year-old playmaker was one of Europe's most sought-after talents this summer, with several clubs showing interest, but Wirtz's decision was clear.

"I felt it was the right moment in my career to take the next step. I wanted to join a club that ranks among the top three in the world, and in my opinion, Liverpool is one of them," he explained.

"I saw myself in the best hands at Liverpool and was truly convinced by the people here, the club's vision, and what it offers me. Ultimately, it was an easy decision to make," he said.

Wirtz now begins a fresh chapter in the Premier League, a challenge he's excited to embrace, but even before kicking a ball for his new club, the young German already feels the warmth of the Anfield faithful.

"I would say thank you for the support," he said, addressing Liverpool fans who had flooded social media platforms, urging the club to sign him.

"I have seen on Instagram and elsewhere how much they wanted me to join. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of them and achieving great things together. I'm very happy and sorry for the long wait," he noted.