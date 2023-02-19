Watch: Lionel Messi scores sensational free-kick, whips curling effort of the right-hand post for late PSG winner

Lionel Messi was in resurgent form as PSG sealed a narrow 4-3 win vs Lille, at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. With the score tied at 3-3, the 35-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in stoppage time to win the match for his team.

For PSG, Kylian Mbappe (11', 87'), Neymar (17'), Messi (90+5') registered their names in the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Bafode Diakite (24'), Jonathan David (58', P) and Jonathan Bamba (69') added their names to the scoresheet for Lille.

Lille were edging towards a 3-2 victory, but Mbappe and Messi had other plans, with the Frenchman equalising in the 87th-minute. Receiving a cut back from Benat, Mbappe poked the ball into the bottom-left corner for his side's late equaliser. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, PSG received a free-kick right outside the Lille box, and it was ideally placed for Messi, who did the honours by whipping a curling effort off the inside of the right-hand post for a stunning winner.

Here is the video of Messi's goal:

The result also saw Mbappe, Neymar and Messi score in the same Ligue 1 game for only the fourth time with PSG, the first time since the match against Troyes in October 2022. Meanwhile, the match also turned out to be the most prolific Ligue 1 double-header of the season in the 21st century (15 goals: 7-1 for PSG in the first leg, 4-3 for PSG in the second), level with Guingamp-Loreint in 2001-02.

The match saw PSG manager Galtier make five changes to the team which lost to Bayern Munich in midweek. Fit-again Mbappe was included in the playing XI, taking his place alongside Messi and Neymar. Meanwhile, Pembele and Kimpembe replaced Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos, while Vitinha and Fabian were slotted into midfield. Pereira, Soler and Zaire-Emery were relegated to the bench. PSG face Marseille in their upcoming Ligue 1 game, and will be aiming to build on their momentum.

