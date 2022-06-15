Watch: 36-year-old Manuel Neuer pulls an impossible save as Germany thrash Italy 5-2, video goes viral

One thing that Germany have been blessed with are great goalkeepers. In the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Oliver Kahn held the position and the baton was passed to former Arsenal number one Jens Lehman in the following edition, which was played in Germany itself. 2010 saw Manuel Neuer rising to that position and he will likely continue to remain there, at least going by his form, in the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year.

Anyone who's not aware of Neuer's form can dig out the highlights of the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Italy, which the former won 5-2.

Although the Bayern Munich stopper failed to maintain a clean sheet, but he did leave the fans stunned with his agile reflexes, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The moment came in the 55th minute of the clash when Germany were leading 3-0. A scuffed shot found Inter Milan midfielder Nico Barella in front of the German defenders, who thought he found the opener for his side as Neuer was already wrong-footed by the deflection.

What followed next was almost an impossible sight to believe as Neuer quickly recovered and scrambled back to the goal line to push the ball away.

Going by the replay, Barella could have possibly been in an offside position but nevertheless Neuer ensured things remained as it is.

This was Germany's first win after a four-game winless run, which also saw them extend their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick.

In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat.

Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors in stoppage time.

This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, and the first for Flick, unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year, against a top European nation. They had drawn against Italy 10 days ago.

Germany, looking to peak at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following a first round exit in 2018, are now on six points in second place, one behind Hungary.

-with Reuters inputs

