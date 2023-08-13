Watch: Ronaldo shocked, later launches protest on being denied Player of the Tournament award in Al-Nassr's title win

Cristiano Ronaldo finally won his first trophy with Al Nassr, guiding them to a 2-1 win against Al Hilal on Saturday in the Arab Club Champions Club final, at the King Fahd Stadium. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but failed to lead them to the league title. Al Nassr finished in second position in the Saudi Pro League, with Ronaldo scoring six times to finish as the top-scorer. Meanwhile, the Portugal star also scored twice in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo didn't receive the Player of the Tournament award.

The final saw Al Hilal open the scoring in the 51st-minute, with Michael finding the back of the net. Meanwhile, Ronaldo equalised in the 74th-minute, and then scored the winner in extra-time. Al Nassr were also reduced to nine men, with Abdulelah Al-Amri and Nawaf Boushal receiving red cards.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe returns to training with PSG after constructive talks with French club

Despite winning his first title with Al Nassr, Ronaldo was left frustrated after he was not given the best player award, which was received by Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Since then a video has gone viral of the former Manchester United star, who seemed annoyed and was protesting the decision.

Here is the viral video:

Despite being unhappy with the decision, Ronaldo expressed his joy at winning the trophy. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely proud to helped the team win this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

The match also saw Ronaldo leave the field in tears during extra-time, when he was taken off due to an injury and had to be carried off on a golf cart. Meanwhile, Al Nassr head coach Luis Castro also spoke about Ronaldo's injury after the match. He said, "Cristiano Ronaldo will be back as soon as possible from his injury."

Also, Al Riyadiya reported that Ronaldo will miss his side's Saudi Pro League opener vs Al Ettifaq, on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON