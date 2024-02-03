Watch: Son Heung-min breaks Australian hearts with thunderous 104th minute free-kick winner in Asian Cup quarterfinals

Son Heung-min came through in clutch moments for South Korea, securing a 2-1 victory over Australia in extra time with a spectacular free-kick. This win propelled South Korea into the Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan. It was a win in the most dramatic fashion for the Koreans, as they seemed almost out of the tournament after being unable to open the scoring at the end of 90 minutes. Son Heung-min scores through free-kick to send South Korea to Asian Cup semi-finals(X)

Australia took the lead in the 42nd minute after Hwang In-beom's defensive error allowed Connor Metcalfe to deliver a cross for Craig Goodwin to score with a volley at the back post. However, South Korea found a late equalizer in the 96th minute when Son Heung-min was fouled in the box, and Hwang Hee-chan calmly converted the penalty.

With momentum on their side, South Korea secured victory in extra time as Son curled in a magnificent free-kick from outside the box in the 104th minute to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

Australia finished the match with ten men after Aiden O'Neill was red-carded for lunging at Hwang at the end of the first period of extra time.

This is the third time when Australia have lost in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup; it was their fifth appearance at the continental tournament.

Jurgen Klinsmann, who has been under fire for South Korea's performances in Qatar, led his team in a wild celebration at the end.

"We're still here, and we're going to be here to the very end," he declared.

Meanwhile, Jordan secured their historic spot in the last four with a tense 1-0 win over Tajikistan, ending their impressive run in the tournament. With the victory over Australia, Klinsmann's South Korea inch closer to potentially claiming their first Asian Cup title since 1960.

In Saturday's remaining quarter-finals, holders Qatar face Uzbekistan while pre-tournament favourites Japan play Iran. India were knocked out in the opening round of the Asian Cup last month, facing defeats to Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.