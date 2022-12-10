Watch: Teary-eyed Neymar left shattered after Brazil's shock penalty shootout loss to Croatia in World Cup quarter-final

Yet another quarter-final, yet another heartbreak for Brazil. The five-time champions were the title favourites in Qatar, especially after a thumping 4-1 win against South Korea in the Round of 16. But for the fourth-time in the last five FIFA World Cup editions, have Brazil suffered a quarter-final exit as they lost to Croatia via penalty shootout on Friday at the Education City Stadium. Neymar, who had put Brazil ahead in the first half of extra time, was left inconsolable after the match, at yet another opportunity lost for him and Brazil.

It was a sheer moment of brilliance from Neymar in the extra time when he worked his way through the Croatian defense, before dribbling past the goalkeeper to net his 77th international goal that put him at par with the legendary Pele for Brazil's all-time top-scorer. But just when it seemed Neymar's stunner could prove to be a winner, Brazil were shocked.

Brazil have been threatening to break the deadlock for the entire span of 90 minutes, firing as many as 12 shots on target, but an inspired form from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic left the five-time world champions frustrated throughout. Neymar then put Brazil ahead in the added minutes of the first set of extra time. Four minutes into the second set, 2018 runners-up Croatia hit back with Bruno Petkovic levelling the score.

Croatia, once again worked their magic in the penalties with Lovakovic saving one of the two missed shots from Brazik. Rodrygo missed the opener while Marquinhos's attempt hit the post. Croatia, on the other hand, converted all their attempts to head to the semis once again.

It was heartbreak for Brazil and for Neymar who was left tear-eyed after the shocking loss before being consoled by Dani Alves.

