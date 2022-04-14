WATCH: Ugly scenes spotlight high voltage UCL encounter as Atletico and City players involve in brawl & tunnel fracas

The UEFA Champions League clash between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City saw tempers flare on the pitch, with players from both sides getting involved in a brawl towards the closing stage of the encounter.

The incident sparked during the 89th minute of the contest as Atletico defender Felipe kicked City forward Phil Foden, while the ball was out of play. After taking the blow, Foden remained on the ground and with very little time remaining in the contest Stefan Savic rushed towards the England international and tried to drag him up.

The scene was quickly intervened by City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was warming up on the sideline close to Foden.

Soon after that several others, both substitutes and the ones present on the pitch, joined the action.

Before the action resumed, Felipe received his second yellow card, who reacted angrily towards the official before being pushed out by his teammates. The defender remained just outside the tunnel, while the action continued for another 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, the only surprise was there wasn't an additional red card after VAR reviewed the chaos as former City defender Stefan Savic was seen seemingly attempting to headbutt Raheem Sterling and pulling unused substitute Jack Grealish's hair.

The Premier League champions, though, weren't unsettled by the mayhem. Pep Guardiola's side held on through 13 minutes of stoppage time to reach the semifinals, battered and bruised. The second-leg between the two sides ended in a goalless stalemate as City advanced to the final four stage with a 1-0 aggregate score line.

In fact, the melee didn't stop there as Atletico's central defender Stefan Savić was seen arguing with Jack Grealish inside the tunnel after the full time whistle.

Šime Vrsaljko was never even brought off the substitutes' bench in the quarterfinal tried to make his impact in the tunnel in incidents captured in broadcast footage on Wednesday night.

Vrsaljko threw something at the City contingent and had to be held back as he was angrily gesticulating. On the other side of the tunnel, City defender Kyle Walker had to be restrained by the visiting contingent as they walked up the steps.

Still, Vrsaljko tried to launch himself at the City players. And as they approached the dressing rooms, police intervened in an attempt to restore calm.

The scenes will surely be investigated by UEFA. City manager Pep Guardiola didn't want to stoke the tensions.

"Everyone saw the action but I have nothing to say," Guardiola said when asked if he had liquid thrown on him.

-with AP inputs

