Why Brazil were good but not good enough

On a windy evening, Brazil went out of the World Cup. To another European team and again in the quarter-finals. A cycle has ended, said head coach Tite sticking to his stand of stepping down when the five-time champions’ race was run here. Having equalled Pele’s record of 77 international goals –that’s 15 more than Ronaldo Nazario and 22 more than Romario’s tally - Neymar Jr said he is not sure of playing for Brazil again.

Fine margins decide World Cup games. David Trezeguet hit the framework and Italy became world champions. Pablo Sarabia’s shot skimmed the post and soon after, Spain were heading home. Having flung himself full stretch, Manuel Neuer could only watch Lionel Messi’s angular drive go inches past his goal at the Maracana before Germany won that final. The penalty from Marquinhos had Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livacovic, so good at anticipating shots from the spot, going the wrong way but it pinged off the post leading to tears of joy and despair.

Also, games are often not won by the team that entertains or has most of the ball. Ask Spain. Or Brazil. Choreographed celebrations, audacious goals including that Neymar Jr strike on Friday, one that will stay as part of the highlights reel of this edition, were not enough. The tournament where they lost to Croatia was also one where they were tamed by an African team. Both firsts.

“We showed once again what it means to never give up,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. “Hats off to all my players who eliminated a massive tournament favourite and probably the best team. Only Croatia could do this. I think only teams with character can come back like this. It has sort of become normal for us.”

Did Brazil have that too? Tite didn’t agree that the team lacked mental fortitude pointing out their attempts on target (11; Croatia had 1) and that they led till the 117th minute. “When you play 90- minutes, two halves of extra time, then open the scoring, I don’t know,” he said.

But was replacing Vinicius Jr in the 64th minute and Raphinha in the 56th also not indication of early signs of panic? True, Croatia were successful in keeping him away from the ball for long but like Neymar, Vinicius can influence games in one action; he won a Champions League final that way. Accepting that criticism comes with the territory, Tite said the replacements, Antony and Rodrygo, brought different skills.

Brazil had more chances in the second half but were not efficient till Neymar decided to settle things on his own. Then they celebrated like they had already won. Half-time of extra-time was seen spent in celebratory hugs. Instead of trying to manage the game, Brazil tried to score another and were caught on the counter-attack.

In 2014, Neymar absence due to injury had David Luiz and Julio Cesar held his jersey while belting out the national anthem before the semi-final. The team’s inability to keep emotions in check contributed to the implosion that followed. It was hard to deny a sense of that again on Friday.

Croatia knew they would have to suffer and were ready for it. The midfield of Luka Modric, Matteo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic which Dalic said was “the best in the world” did not “rush” things when they had the ball. “That, I think, was the most important thing,” said the Croatia coach after getting to his second successive World Cup semi-final. To do that against a team with the attacking talent of Brazil says a lot about their mental resilience.

In six World Cup's this century, Brazil have been taken to the tie-breakers only once, by Chile in the round of 16 in 2014. Eight of Croatia’s last knockout games have gone to extra-time; Croatia have won five of the last games that went to penalties. “Once we get to penalties, that’s when we become favourites. I sense that the opponent feels like they have lost the game already because Croatia have won so many things on penalties. But still you have to get to the penalty shootout, that’s not so simple” said Dalic.

Only Argentina have won successive penalty shootouts in the World Cup, in 1990.

Starting the penalty with a save also means, said Dalic, giving your team confidence and making the opponents shaky “as they start thinking, he will save again.”

Also, penalties are not lotteries as Luis Enrique has pointed out. The former Spain coach said it was about practice and skill. Unlike Rodrygo’s effort, Croatia’s penalties here have been so well executed that Gary Lineker can now update his comment to football being a simple game of 11 v 11 but then it goes to penalties and Croatia win.

Tite had spoken of not playing quality European teams in friendlies could hamper Brazil’s preparations. Brazil hadn’t played one since March 2019. Brazil dealt with Serbia and Switzerland but the wins were not without struggle. Croatia were a step up. So, obrigado Brazil. The World Cup will miss you. You were good but not good enough.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON