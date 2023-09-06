Will Lionel Messi’s absence damage Inter Miami’s chances of earning an MLS playoff spot?

Arriving as a Messiah earlier this summer, Lionel Messi transformed Inter Miami from just a side languishing at the bottom of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference standings into a Leagues Cup-winning team. Having scored 11 goals in as many games, Messi helped the Herons in remaining unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions. Inter Miami currently may not be aiming for the MLS title but Messi’s signing has certainly boosted their chances of earning a playoff spot. Securing a berth in the playoffs is not mathematically unrealistic right now. Moreover, considering their recent performances, Inter Miami are poised to secure a playoff spot. They currently trail ninth-placed DC United by eight points in the MLS standings. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates the victory against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The international break, however, can very much act as a dampener on Inter Miami’s playoff quest. With Messi being involved in international football, Inter Miami are expected to miss the services of the Argentine superstar in, at least, one match.

Messi will be leading Argentina in two World Cup qualifiers this month. Argentina’s second qualifying fixture is scheduled to take place against Bolivia on September 13. Inter Miami will be without Messi during their MLS meeting with Sporting Kansas City this weekend. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to return to the United States for Inter Miami’s MLS match against Atlanta United on September 17. Messi’s chances of featuring against Atlanta United will totally depend on his fitness.

While talking about Messi’s absence, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said, “We will try to put together the best performance possible against Kansas City. We’ll also hope that the players leaving come back healthy and well so that we can continue this stretch.”

Lionel Messi’s unavailability will undoubtedly be a big blow for Inter Miami. The 36-year-old’s impact on Inter Miami’s recent performance has been simply unthinkable. According to CBS, Messi has been involved in 52.2 per cent of Inter Miami’s total expected goals. He has taken 45 per cent of Inter Miami's shots, having resulted in 10 per cent of their touches.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Inter Miami will not have players like Serhiy Kryvtsov, Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez, Drake Callender, Benjamin Creamashi, David Ruiz, Diego Gomez and Edison Azcona in their squad for the home game against Kansas City this Sunday.

In the absence of Messi, Inter Miami’s attacking unit will heavily rely on Faucundo Farias and Leonardo Campana. Paraguay’s Diego Gomez can also be deployed as an attacking option to support the duo of Campana and Farias.

Defensively, the situation seems a bit gloomy for Inter Miami. Ukrainian Sergii Kryvtsov’s absence leaves a hole in Inter Miami defence. Canadian Kamal Miller will have to lead the Inter Miami defence during the international break. Moreover, the Herons will be without their reliable shot-stopper Drake Callender. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been impressive with Inter Miami and as a result he earned a call-up from the American national team. Having made 25 MLS appearances so far this season, Callender has come up with the third-most number of saves- 97. He has also kept four clean sheets for Inter Miami in the MLS till now. In Callender’s absence, his fellow countryman Carlos Dos Santos is expected to handle Inter Miami’s goalkeeping duty.

