Xabi Alonso feeling the heat at Real Madrid as board assesses form, football and dressing room dynamics

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso looks on during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid.(AP) Xabi Alonso's future as Real Madrid boss is uncertain amid concerns about his methods and dressing-room dynamics. Real Madrid boss, Xabi Alonso, is facing growing uncertainty over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with doubts inside the club sharpening after a difficult run of performances and questions over key dressing-room relationships. A recent report from The Athletic claimed that sections of the squad are not fully convinced by Alonso’s methods and suggested the next sequence of fixtures could go a long way in determining whether he stays in the job.

Results have not collapsed, but the overall mood has shifted. Madrid have dropped points in games they were expected to control more comfortably, and the football has often looked tense rather than authoritative. In a club where style and control are almost as important as the scorelines, that combination has inevitably placed the head coach under the microscope.

Results, mood, and a crucial stretch ahead

Inside the camp, the discussion is no longer just about tactics. Questions are being asked about how Xabi Alonso’s ideas are landing with some of the senior players, whether the balance between structure and freedom is right, and if the coach has been able to keep the biggest personalities fully onside. When those doubts surface at Real Madrid, they very quickly become part of the manager’s job security calculation.

At the board level, there is no public move against Alonso, but the upcoming fixtures are being watched closely. A strong response - in terms of both results and performances - would ease the pressure and allow the club to present this phase as a natural dip in a long season. A continuation of flat, unconvincing displays, especially in high-profile matches, would make it harder to ignore the noise around the bench.

Alonso, for his part, has tried to project calm. He has spoken about the demands of managing Real Madrid, admitting that recent games have not met internal standards, and insisted that he is focused on solutions rather than speculations over his future. That stance is typical of coaches in his position, but it does not change the reality of what lies in front of him.

In simple terms, the situation has reached a familiar point for a Madrid manager: the margin for error has narrowed. A decisive run of games now stands between Alonso and a stable second half of the season - or a scenario where talk of pressure gives way to serious conversation about a change in the dugout.