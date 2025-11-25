Vinicius Jr puts contract renewal on hold as rift with Xabi Alonso boils over at Real Madrid: Report

Vinicius Junior reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid.(AP) Vinicius Junior has expressed reluctance to renew his contract with Real Madrid due to issues with manager Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid’s carefully crafted post-Benzema project has been jolted by a bombshell from inside their own dressing room. According to a report from The Athletic, Vinicius Junior has told President Florentino Perez that he does not want to renew his contract under the current circumstances - a clear reference to his deteriorating relationship with manager Xabi Alonso.

The conversation reportedly took place in a private meeting late last month, with Vinicius making it clear that, as things stand with Alonso, a contract extension does not make sense. His current deal runs until 2027 and includes a €1 billion release clause, but renewal talks that had been expected to be a formality are now described as stalled.

At the heart of the stalemate

The report suggests that the tension dates back to the Club World Cup semi-final in July, when Alonso initially planned to bench Vinicius before using him on the right wing - a role that the Brazilian has never been comfortable with. Since then, he has completed the full 90 minutes in only five of Real Madrid’s last 17 matches in all competitions, starting just four of them.

The situation exploded into public view during the 2-1 El Clásico victory of Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26. Vinicius tormented Jules Kounde and played a key part in the winning goal, but was withdrawn in the 71st minute for Rodrygo. He reacted furiously, complaining towards the bench and heading straight down the tunnel instead of joining his team-mates.

Off the pitch, the fallout was just as telling. Vinicius later issued a public apology on social media, saying “sometimes my passion gets the better of me” and stressing his love for the club. He revealed that he had already apologised in person to his teammates and Perez, but did not mention Alonso at all.

From Vinicus’s camp, it has been relayed that there has been a breakdown in the relationship with Alonso. They point to the Club World Cup episode, reduced minutes, and the Clasico flashpoint as evidence that the coach no longer fully trusts him. Real Madrid, speaking off the record, strongly deny any internal conflict and insist that rotation has been clearly explained to the squad, portraying the controversy as something exaggerated from outside. Alonso has publicly maintained that he has no personal issue with the Brazilian and that squad management is a necessity over a long season.

Reportedly, Madrid have offered a renewal worth roughly € 20 million net per year, while Vinicius’s camp have asked for a package closer to € 30 million, including bonuses and a renewal fee, in line with the club’s highest earners. Yet sources on all sides stress that this is not primarily a financial tug-of-war - the central obstacle is the Alonso dynamic and what it means for Vinicius’s status in the project.

For now, the Brazilian has effectively opened the door to an exit without formally requesting one. Unless the relationship with Alonso is repaired, or the bench hierarchy shifts decisively in his favour, Real Madrid’s plan to build the next era around Vinicius suddenly looks far less secure than it did a few months ago.