'You have to go to Chelsea. It will be for the best': Thiago Silva reacts to Neymar's transfer rumours

Amid the uncertainty of Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain, his former teammate and compatriot Thiago Silva has weighed on the transfer rumours, insisting that the Brazil star should make a move to English Premier League. Silva is in fact eager to reunite with Neymar at Chelsea.

Reports claim that the French football giant PSG are willing to sell their winger in this summer transfer window given they are provided with an acceptable offer. Chelsea are among the clubs who can not just afford the Brazilian, but are also on the look for a winger.

"He has to go to Chelsea," Silva, who previously played with Neymar at PSG before joining Chelsea, told Globo. "If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there.

"If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don't even need to talk about Neymar's ability. Besides that, he is a super friend.

"I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don't know anything about it."

12 years back, Chelsea had shown interest in signing Neymar from Santos before the club denied the offer and renewed his contract.

Neymar later joined Barcelona in 2013, forming one of the most formidable attacking combination with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, that dominated world football during his four-year stay following which he was roped in by PSG for £198million.

But while Chelsea owner Todd Boehly might be keen to bring Neymar onboard, the Premier League club are already making moves to sign fellow Brazilian Raphinha and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

