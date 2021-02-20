Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1
Midfielder Amin Younes scored a superb goal and helped with another as Eintracht Frankfurt beat leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday to stay on course for a Champions League spot.
Former Germany international Younes helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the hosts' first goal in the 12th minute as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
With Germany coach Joachim Loew watching from the stands ahead of call-ups for international matches in March, Younes, who won his last of five Germany caps back in 2017, thundered in a shot from the edge of the box after taking on the entire Bayern defence.
The Bavarians upped their tempo after the break and cut the deficit with Robert Lewandowski's 26th goal of the campaign after good early work from Leroy Sane.
But Frankfurt, playing without injured top striker Andre Silva, hung on for the win and move up to 42 points in fourth place, level with third-placed VfL Wolfsburg.
Bayern are top on 49, with second-placed RB Leipzig, on 44, in action against Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes
- Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
