Abigail Boreen's OT goal helps Minnesota beat New York 2-1

AP |
Jan 29, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Abigail Boreen's OT goal helps Minnesota beat New York 2-1

Abigail Boreen scored her first goal of the season with 2:04 left in overtime to give Minnesota a 2-1 win over New York on Sunday.

Kelly Pannek's shot was deflected by New York goaltender Abigail Levy but Boreen — a reserve to begin the season who was activated on Wednesday — tapped in the winner.

Abby Cook scored her first goal of the season with 4:13 left in the first period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Kendall Coyne Schofield's centering pass to Pannek on the rush was off the mark but Schofield went behind the net and regained control of the puck. As the New York defense settled in, Schofield dropped it to Cook, who scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Ella Shelton passed to Micah Zandee-Hart at the point, who tapped it back to Shelton on the right side for a one-timer 23 seconds into the third period that made it 1-1.

Levy finished with a season-high 35 saves for New York (2-1-1-4).

Minnesota, which lost 4-3 in overtime at Boston on Saturday, had lost back-to-back games.

Minnesota (3-2-2-1) lost the first matchup between the teams on Jan. 14. Minnesota led 2-0 at the end of the first period but New York scored goals in the second and third before Emma Woods netted the winner in overtime.

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

