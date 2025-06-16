Australia's ultimate gesture for India hockey great Manpreet Singh: Guard of honour, signed jersey on 400th appearance

When 19-year-old Manpreet Singh sprinted across the turf wearing the senior Indian team jersey for the first time in 2011, Indian hockey was in its best health. Fourteen years later, the team has gone through multiple transitions and has vastly improved, winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. At the helm of it all was Manpreet, towering through the midfield region. Manpreet Singh gets guard of honour(@Kookaburras/X)

June 15, 2015, marked another red letter in the illustrious career of Manpreet Singh. He became only the second Indian to play 400 international matches in the FIH Pro League match against Australia in Antwerp, Belgium. His biggest reward? The respect shown to him by the Australian players, who lined up along with the Indian players and gave Manpreet a Guard of Honour as he made his way off the pitch with a big smile. Generally, a guard of honour is given to an athlete playing his last match but Australia decided to bestow the honour on Manpreet on his 400th appearance.

Australian midfielder Eddie Ockenden, a proud member of the 400 club, which has only eight members, including Manpreet, also presented him with a signed Australian jersey.

Hailing from Mithapur, Punjab, a region deeply embedded in Indian hockey folklore, 33-year-old Manpreet Singh has been the heartbeat of India’s midfield for over a decade.

Manpreet Singh's Decorated Career

Over the course of his illustrious career, Manpreet has helped India clinch multiple major titles, including:

4 Asian Champions Trophy gold medals (2013, 2018, 2023, 2024)

2 Asian Games gold medals (2014, 2023)

2 Olympic bronze medals (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024)

2 Commonwealth Games silver medals (2014, 2022)

Podium finishes in the FIH World League (2014–15, 2016–17) and Hockey Champions Trophy (2018)

He has also been the recipient of numerous individual accolades, including the Arjuna Award (2018), FIH Men’s Player of the Year (2019), and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2021), among others.

Speaking on the achievement, an emotional Manpreet said:

“I still remember the goosebumps I felt in my debut game. To be standing here, 400 games later, is beyond anything I imagined. This milestone is shared with every coach who pushed me, every teammate who backed me, and every fan who believed in me when I needed it most. I'm still learning, still growing — and I play with the same hunger today as I did at 19.”

Dilip Tikey reacts

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, who himself holds the national record for the most international appearances, lauded Manpreet’s consistency and dedication:

“Very few athletes achieve this level of endurance. Manpreet has been the spine of Indian hockey through its most transformative decade. His fitness, leadership, and composure under pressure set him apart. We are proud to see him carry forward the legacy with such grace.”

Manpreet's milestone day, however, did not change India's fortunes in the FIH Pro League as they went down 2-3. It was goals by Tim Brand (4'), Blake Govers (5') and Cooper Burns (18') that set up the victory for Australia, while Sanjay (3') and Dilpreet Singh (36') scored for India.