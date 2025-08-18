Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bangladesh set to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey

ByHTC
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 04:59 pm IST

Bangladesh may replace Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup hockey after Pakistan withdrew over security concerns, with the tournament starting August 29.

New Delhi: Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men’s Asia Cup hockey starting later this month after the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament. The Asia Cup is slated to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29.

File photo of Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. (HT Photo)
File photo of Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. (HT Photo)

The Indian government had assured that visas will be granted to the Pakistan team but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns. People in the know in Islamabad told HT that the Pakistan team will not travel to India for the tournament.

The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to replace Pakistan in the eight-team tournament whose winner will book a berth in next year’s World Championship. Hockey India said the scenario will be clear in the next two days.

“We received the invitation from the AHF (Asian federation) this afternoon. God willing, we will take part in the Asia Cup. Preparations are already underway,” Lt. Col. (retd) Riazul Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation, was quoted as saying in media reports.

“The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn’t come, but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation,” a HI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Asia Cup is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup and Pakistan’s absence puts their chances of qualifying in doubt. Pakistan Hockey Federation had earlier suggested that the tournament be moved out of India. Besides hosts India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Chinese Taipei are confirmed for the tournament.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Bangladesh set to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On