Bangladesh set to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey

New Delhi: Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men’s Asia Cup hockey starting later this month after the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament. The Asia Cup is slated to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29. File photo of Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. (HT Photo)

The Indian government had assured that visas will be granted to the Pakistan team but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns. People in the know in Islamabad told HT that the Pakistan team will not travel to India for the tournament.

The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to replace Pakistan in the eight-team tournament whose winner will book a berth in next year’s World Championship. Hockey India said the scenario will be clear in the next two days.

“We received the invitation from the AHF (Asian federation) this afternoon. God willing, we will take part in the Asia Cup. Preparations are already underway,” Lt. Col. (retd) Riazul Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation, was quoted as saying in media reports.

“The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn’t come, but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation,” a HI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Asia Cup is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup and Pakistan’s absence puts their chances of qualifying in doubt. Pakistan Hockey Federation had earlier suggested that the tournament be moved out of India. Besides hosts India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Chinese Taipei are confirmed for the tournament.