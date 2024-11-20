Deepika strikes again, India beat China to retain Asian Champions Trophy title

New Delhi: Before the Asian Champions Trophy, chief coach Harendra Singh had promised that everyone will get to see a new version of the Indian women’s hockey team in Rajgir. In his first tournament after returning to the post, his aim was to build a strong foundation, give a chance to the players who had lost confidence after not qualifying for the Paris Olympics and help rebuild towards Los Angeles 2028. Indian players celebrate their goal against China in the Asian Champions Trophy final, in Rajgir on Wednesday. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Harendra achieved his target by winning the tournament, that too on his ‘matrabhoomi’, as India beat China 1-0 in the final to retain the continental title and take home $10,000, awarded by the Asian Hockey Federation, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Once again it was Deepika Sehrawat, who took the top-scorer and Player-of-the-Tournament awards, who proved the difference. The forward scored her 11th goal of the tournament in the first minute after half-time, handing the hosts the ACT crown for the third time, after Singapore 2016 and Ranchi 2023.

For the fourth match in a row, India failed to convert in the first two quarters but came out with renewed vigour to score in the third quarter.

Both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing shots on goal. In the final minutes of the opening quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. But the Chinese defence stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities.

China took the initiative in the second quarter and earned a penalty corner (PC) two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased catlike reflexes by leaping to her right to swat away a close-range shot from Tan Jinzhuang. India responded by earning four PCs but neither did the variations of Navneet Kaur or Udita Duhan work nor did drag-flicker Deepika convert.

But within seconds into the third quarter, India earned their fifth PC. Although it ended in a mis-trap, India recovered well and Navneet passed to Deepika to the left of the circle. She calmly controlled and found the bottom right corner with a reverse shot that went in between the goalkeeper and defender.

In search of a second goal, India pressed higher and pegged China in their own half. With three minutes left in the quarter, China began rotating the ball along the backline to gain control but India won the ball and set Deepika on a counter. She was fouled just inside the circle which led to a penalty stroke. However, her low shot was brilliantly saved by Ting Li to her right, keeping China in the game.

As the final quarter began, China showed greater resolve and pressed forward. India pushed back and earned a PC, but Sushila’s shot was kicked away by goalkeeper Wu Surong.

China intensified their pursuit of an equaliser, but India’s defence held firm.

The Bihar Government announced a cash award of ₹10 lakh for each player and Harendra and ₹5 lakh for the other support staff. Hockey India announced ₹3 lakh for each player and ₹1.5 lakh for each support staff.

Japan beat Malaysia 4-1 to finish third.