Double nomination in Hockey India annual awards silenced self-doubt: goalie Prince Deep

New Delhi, Yet to make his senior international debut but in contention for two awards at the upcoming Hockey India annual gala, young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh said the twin nominations have silenced self-doubt and fuelled ambition in him.

The 21-year-old, currently training at the senior men's national camp, is nominated in two of the biggest categories Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025 and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 . The eighth edition of the annual awards is to be held here on Friday.

"I feel very happy and proud. It usually takes time to get nominated for such awards, but I got this opportunity early. Performing well in tournaments and seeing my name among top goalkeepers - it motivates me a lot," he said.

"India has a strong pool of goalkeepers. To be nominated among them, even before my senior debut, feels special. It gives me confidence that I am on the right path.

"That belief is perhaps the biggest takeaway from this recognition - a validation that is helping silence self-doubt and fuel ambition. This clears a lot of doubts I had about myself. Now I know I'm doing something right. I just want to keep improving and build on this," he added.

Prince Deep won a gold medal at the FIH Junior Asia Cup in 2024, a silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2025, and a bronze at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai last year.

He was also named 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' in the Hockey India League 2025-26, where he played for Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons.

His journey to this moment has been shaped by performances under pressure.

At the FIH Junior World Cup, where India clinched bronze, Prince Deep stood tall in crunch situations, particularly during India's quarterfinal against Belgium a match that tested not just his skill, but temperament.

"That match was do-or-die for us. We conceded late and it went into a shootout. My teammates kept telling me, 'you have played well, you will do it.' When I made the early saves, it reduced pressure on the team. The crowd, the noise - it all boosted my confidence," Prince Deep said about the crucial World Cup match.

Hailing from Pathankot, Prince Deep did not start as a goalkeeper. He was a full-back at the Cheema Hockey Academy in Batala, balancing hockey with weekend football games.

"I used to play as a goalkeeper in football and made some good saves. My coaches noticed my height and reach and suggested I try goalkeeping in hockey. That's how everything started," he recollected.

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