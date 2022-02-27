FIH Pro League: India men and women lose to Spain

The build-up for the Indian men’s hockey team to the FIH Pro League action at home against Spain wasn’t all smooth. A below-par third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy in December and the 5-2 Pro League defeat to France in early February raised a few questions, even from the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra. The former Hockey India boss—he is the current global body chief—met with head coach Graham Reid earlier in the week and then the players in Bhubaneswar on match eve to discuss the “unsatisfactory performance”.

A last-minute 5-4 victory from 4-1 down in the first game on Saturday followed by a 5-3 defeat on Sunday against world No. 8 Spain wasn’t really the outcome the Tokyo bronze medallists were after against such a backdrop. Before the double header, Reid spoke about getting better at seizing scoring opportunities, a facet captain Manpreet Singh stressed upon again after the defeat. “We had some opportunities but couldn’t take them,” he said.

A day after scripting the terrific turnaround tale, India were up and running early, Abhishek making a fluent run around the right flank, cutting back in and scoring off the reverse hit in the sixth minute. Pau Cunill, who got Spain on the scoresheet in the 14th minute on Saturday, did the same thing at the same time with a powerful dragflick that Suraj Karkera couldn't stop.

Seconds later, Spain were ahead. Joan Tarres, lifting the ball and running with it to find space in the D, creamed a reverse flick to the right of Karkera. India had a penalty stroke overturned early in the second quarter while Spain inflicted more damage through another penalty corner (PC), Cunill launching one over PR Sreejesh this time in the 24th minute.

Cunill was displaying a drag-flicking masterclass and Harmanpreet Singh wasn’t left far behind. The Indian fired one in to cut the deficit in the 27th minute, notching up his 10th goal of this Pro League season.

It was around the 40th minute that India began hammering in the nails on Saturday. The hosts threatened an encore, pressing hard but without scoring. Sukhjeet Singh struck on debut in the 51st minute to make it 3-3. Spain though thundered home two PCs in the 54th and 59th minutes through Pau’s brother Pepe Cunill and Marc Miralles, who didn’t have the goalkeeper to contend with.

Women’s first loss

The Indian women’s team endured a first defeat after three straight victories in its debut Pro League season, 4-3 to Spain, which converted a PC with 26 seconds for the hooter.

Like in their 2-1 loss on Saturday, the higher-ranked Spain controlled more of the game. They also took the lead through a diving Begona Garcia in the fourth minute. The visitors were running India ragged before Sangita Kumari, the 20-year-old from Jharkhand, found the moment to sizzle in her first senior international. The forward dribbled past two players on the right to slide inside the circle before diving to score off a reverse flick in the 10th minute.

Spain still headed to the opening break with noses ahead courtesy another Garcia, Maialen deflecting a PC drag-flick over India goalkeeper Savita. While the World Cup bronze medallists were threatening as a unit, India were banking on pace and individual brilliance. A second such moment came in the 22nd minute with Salima Tete going on a solo run on the right and dishing out a neat reverse flick past Spain goalkeeper Ana Calvo. Two minutes later, however, Belen Iglesias executed a sublime pick up and scoop off a bouncing pass over the right shoulder of Savita.

The third quarter belonged to the goalkeepers—Savita blocked a penalty stroke while substitute Spanish counterpart Melanie Garcia effected a couple of good saves. Four minutes into the final quarter, Namita Toppo brought India back to level with a fine field goal, and it remained 3-3 with less than a minute left. That’s when Spain earned a PC, which Xantal Gine fired in only for the ball to deflect off Tete’s foot and squeeze in to the bottom right of Savita.