Harmanpreet Singh grabs toddler from the stands; plays, cuddles with 'youngest Indian hockey fan' after loss to Germany

India’s national hockey team was back on home turf after heartbreak at the Paris Olympics, hosting Germany for a two-match bilateral series in New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. New Delhi: India's captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the first men's hockey match of a two-match series between India and Germany, (PTI)

The team fell to a 2-0 loss in the first match against the Germans, as the visitors fell to a fourth-minute goal and then a late second quarter goal. India created a host of chances, but were unable to convert as their visitors held on strong to keep their noses ahead.

There was a heartwarming moment following the end of the match, however, as India’s players took a moment with the home fans despite the loss. India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was interacting with fans in the stands, and even took a moment to take a baby from a parent who had come to watch the team play at Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The adorable video sees Harmanpreet take the baby in his arms and play with it for a few seconds, before climbing up onto a chair and returning the child back to the father, who can be heard thanking Harmanpreet for the memorable moment.

India seek revenge against Germany

Harmanpreet, who has been captain of the Indian team since 2022 but has been established as one of the finest drag-flickers in the world, was one of the heroes of the team’s run to the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics this year.

He finished as the top-scorer of the men’s tournament across all teams, hammering in 10 goals. Out of these, seven were from penalty corners, where he is considered a specialist, while three were from penalty strokes.

However, there was an element of heartbreak as India fell to a narrow 3-2 loss against Germany in the semifinals in a back-and-forth game where they couldn’t take their opportunities. They returned to defeat Spain in the third-place match to secure a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics.

India returned for matches on home turf for the first time in 8 months, last having played a set of FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in February this year. Most recently, they ran out victors in the Asian Champions Trophy tournament in China, beating their hosts in the finals to seal a fifth victory in that tournament.

India and Germany will wrap up their series with a second match on 24 October, once again in Delhi, with Harmanpreet and co. looking to equalise on home turf.