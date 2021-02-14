IND USA
HI names 25-member core probable group for senior women's national camp

After a two-week break following their Argentina tour, the core group assembled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru and will undergo mandatory quarantine.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Hockey India on Sunday announced its 25-member core probable group for the senior women's national coaching camp as part of the team's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

After a two-week break following their Argentina tour, the core group assembled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru and will undergo mandatory quarantine.

In January, the 25-member core group had set out on their first tour in over 12 months and despite not registering a win in Argentina, chief coach Sjoerd Marjine was happy with the effort put in by his team against the world number two side.

Marjine said, "Considering this was our first tour after a year-long break due to the pandemic, I am quite pleased with the way the team performed. We improved match-by-match and this is a positive step in our preparations for the Olympic Games."

The 25-member probable list includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

The defenders selected for the national camp includes Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo are the midfielders called up for the national camp while forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz will also report for the camp.

"While we are in quarantine, we will make use of this time to analyze in detail every single match we played in Argentina. Each player will be tasked with an assignment to present to the team the areas they need to improve upon," Marjine said.

"What I am particularly happy about with this team is that they are vocal about the changes they want to make in their performance. They accept criticism and are able to move on with determination to improve."

The national coaching camp concludes on April 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
