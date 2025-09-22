HIL hit with another pullout, this time UP Rudras

Already reeling from the pull out of two teams, the Hockey India League (HIL) received a fresh jolt on Monday as Yadu Sports-owned UP Rudras withdrew citing financial unsustainability just two days before the mini-auction here. UP Rudras players. (HIL)

While the decision was made public on Monday, UP Rudras sent their communique to Hockey India (HI) on Sunday evening. Skippered by India midfielder Hardik Singh, the team finished fifth in the league last season. “This was not an easy call,” said UP Rudras team director Cedric D’Souza in a statement. “We value what the league has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable.”

Earlier, men’s franchise Team Gonasika and reigning women’s champions Odisha Warriors had pulled out of the franchise-based tournament.

It remains to be seen what happens to the UP Rudras players, whether they return to the auction pool or not. “It is still being worked out,” HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh told HT. “But the interest of players is the top priority for HI. There is a precedent — even when teams failed to pay dues in the past, we stepped in. HI will step in again to ensure that our players are taken care of.”

HI had paid the dues of Odisha Warriors players from their winning prize money with the remaining amount handed to the franchise.

Interestingly, Ranchi Royals — owners of which are yet to be made public — have bought a team each in the men’s and women’s leagues which will ensure that the latter will have four teams — the same number as last season. However, as of now it looks like the men’s league will have only seven teams, one lesser than last year.

Each franchise had signed a 10-year contract with HI. The question now arises is whether the withdrawing teams face any sanction or not. “This is also a work in progress. Because pulling out constitutes a breach of the contract they signed with us. The details are still being worked out,” added Bhola Nath.

World No.1 and reigning Olympic champions Netherlands have not released their male players due to a packed 2026 schedule that includes a home World Cup. HT is in possession of the list of countries sending their players.

But players from all other top 10 countries will be coming though it remains to be seen how many of them arrive for the month-long league. In the women’s league, Paris Olympics silver medallists China is the only top 10 team that will not send its players.