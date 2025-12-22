HIL: Seeking a high from women’s hockey league

Neha Goyal will play for Ranchi Royals in this edition of HIL. (HI) As the Hockey India League returns, senior players like Neha Goyal and Monika Malik emphasize responsibility, opportunity, and growth for domestic athletes. New Delhi: As the Hockey India League (HIL) returns to the spotlight, experienced India internationals Monika Malik, Neha Goyal and Gurjit Kaur are approaching the season with clarity and a sense of responsibility, as seniors and role models for the younger players.

Neha, who will play for Ranchi Royals, said team preparation has benefited from the availability of senior players, allowing combinations to settle early. “All the senior players are fit, active and playing regularly, which gives us an advantage,” she said. “We played matches against men’s teams and it improved our pace, strength and decision making. That experience helps us a lot,” the India midfielder added.

The four-team women’s tournament starts on Sunday and the eight-team men’s competition on January 3.

Neha sees the league as important for domestic players aiming to play for India. “HIL is helping women players by giving them opportunities. Domestic players get exposure and become suitable for the national team,” she said. However, there is disappointment that there are only four teams in the women’s league. “If there were more teams, there would be more opportunities for players,” she said.

For Monika Malik, an Arjuna Award recipient who is with Bengal Tigers, the league represents both opportunity and redemption. She was dropped last season and that experience forced her to reassess and come back stronger, This season, she has been retained by her franchise as one of the highest paid players. “Being dropped was difficult, but it made me more focused. Now I am here to prove myself again,” she said. The league gives players a chance to respond through performance rather than reputation.

Malik believes HIL places responsibility on the seniors to lead by example, especially in a squad of experienced and young athletes, stressing that mental strength is as important as skill in a professional league.

Malik underlined the pressure that comes with franchise investment. “When franchises invest heavily, expectations rise. As senior players, it’s our responsibility to justify that trust through performances,” she said, adding that mindset is as important as tactics in a league environment.

Seasoned defender Gurjit Kaur said continuity and structure have been key focus this season. Bengal Tigers finished third last year, and she felt the team has made clear progress. “This time the middle structure is much stronger, we have worked on our mistakes,” she said.

Gurjit pointed to the learning curve involved in playing alongside foreigners, and the importance of communication and spending time spent together on the field.

Neha said the contrast with foreigners in terms of playing styles was a learning experience. “Foreign players are more pace-oriented while Indian hockey is more skill-based. Playing with them helps us improve,” she said, adding that the early arrival of overseas players allows teams to gel.

Off the field, Neha spoke about the challenges faced by married women athletes and the importance of institutional support. “Earlier, many women felt that after marriage their hockey career might come to an end, but I feel fortunate to have support from my family and Indian hockey.”

Leading the home team, matches in Ranchi will carry emotional weight. She appealed: “Playing at home feels special. Please come and support us — hum aapke layak bilkul khelenge.”

The players believe the real measure of HIL’s success will lie beyond match results. For them, it is about creating depth, confidence and continuity in the women’s game, ensuring that domestic players see a viable future in hockey, and that setbacks like being dropped or overlooked can be answered on the field.

“If the league keeps growing, it will only make Indian women’s hockey stronger,” Monika said.