India men's hockey team draws against England, fail to make final

The Indian men’s hockey team held England to a 1-1 draw in its third and final round robin match of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation — International Tournament in Terrassa on Friday. While Sam Ward scored for England in the fifth minute, India bounced back to level the scores in the 29th minute through skipper Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian hockey team failed to make the final.(Hockey India)

The result means that India failed to make the final of the four-team event after losing 1-2 to hosts Spain and drawing 1-1 against Netherlands earlier this week.

The Britons got off to a good start with Ward scoring a stunning field goal. A tumbling James Oates crossed the ball from the right flank which Ward deflected into the post, giving England the lead. Goalkeeper Pawan could do little to defend. India came out with a potent attack in the second quarter led by vice-captain Hardik Singh, who was playing his 100th international. However, a goalmouth scramble ensured that England maintained their lead.

It took India a lot of effort to break through the English defence. It wasn’t until the end of the first half that India were able to level the scores as Harmanpreet converted a PC.

Having shaken off the early nervousness, young goalie Pawan, who replaced PR Sreejesh in the third quarter, came up with a fine save when England earned a PC. India too had a couple of chances, but they couldn’t manage to put it past England custodian James Mazarelo.

The final quarter remained tense. India found a golden opportunity to score in the dying minutes when they won a PC. This was after the team had pulled their goalkeeper out for the want of an extra man in their attack.

The tactic worked, but India could not convert with Mazarelo making a fine save.

India will next play the third-place match against either hosts Spain or Netherlands on Sunday.