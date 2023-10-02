India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Live updates: Harmanpreet and Co. eye semis berth
India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 men's hockey Live updates: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side will be aiming for the elusive semifinal for the fourth consecutive time. They had to remain content with the bronze in 2010 Guangzhou and 2018 Jakarta while they claimed the coveted gold medal in 2014 Incheon after beating Pakistan in the final. Having scripted a stellar unbeaten run in the group stage so far, India will look to maintain their form against Bangladesh as well to aim to move to the next round. Bangladesh, on the other hand, with wins against Singapore and Uzbekistan, will aim to ruin India's party and hand them their first defeat in the event and subsequently look to topple Pakistan and Japan for a semifinal spot.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 02, 2023 12:35 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh hockey Live: Eyes on Harmanpreet
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was the leading goal-scorer against Pakistan as he hammered four out of the 10 goals India scored.
The Indian skipper will hope for a similar outing against Bangladesh today.
- Oct 02, 2023 12:20 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh hockey Live: What happened in India's last match
India, who have so far maintained a 100 percent record in the 19th Asian Games, defeated Pakistan 10-2 in their previous encounter.
It was India's biggest-ever win in terms of goal margin against Pakistan.
- Oct 02, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pool A match of men's hockey at the 2023 Asian Games where India will take on Bangladesh with a spot for semifinal up for grabs. Stay tuned for more updates!