India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch in India

India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: After enduring a 5-2 thrashing against Japan, Birendra Lakra-led Indian unit will take on hosts Indonesia in their final group stage clash of the Asia Cup 2022. Team India are yet to win a match in the tournament. They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, conceding the equaliser in the dying moments of the patch. They were then outplayed by 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Japan in their second fixture.

A big win is not enough to guarantee India a place in the next round. In fact their progress in the league will depend on the outcome of the match between Japan and Pakistan, which will be played later in the afternoon. Here are the LIVE streaming details of the India vs Indonesia hockey match in Asia Cup 2022:

When is the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 26 (Thursday).

What time does the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match start?

The India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match is slated to start at 05:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match being played?

The India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where can I watch the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The live streaming of the India vs Indonesia, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be available on Disney and Hotstar.

